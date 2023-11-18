Smashers Club clinch TT title

Chandigarh, November 17
Smashers Club A and DAV Club win titles at the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 50, today. Smashers club led by Vani, Neha and Teetiksha and DAV Club led by Vishal, Krish and Pritish won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively.
Smashers Club A beat DAV Club (3-0) Vani beat Pelf, Neha beat Cherrish, and Teetiksha beat Paavan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured