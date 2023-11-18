Smashers Club clinch TT title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Smashers Club A and DAV Club win titles at the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 50, today. Smashers club led by Vani, Neha and Teetiksha and DAV Club led by Vishal, Krish and Pritish won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively.

Smashers Club A beat DAV Club (3-0) Vani beat Pelf, Neha beat Cherrish, and Teetiksha beat Paavan.