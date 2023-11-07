SMAT: 15 years on, Punjab beat Baroda to clinch maiden trophy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 6

A ton by Anmolpreet Singh (113), topped up with a contribution by Nehal Wadhera (61), helped Punjab secure their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win. At the IS Bindra PCA stadium, the hosts defeated Baroda by 20 runs to win the title for the first time in the 15-year history of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya opted to field. The side got early success as they reduced the hosts to 18/2. Opener Abhishek Sharma (0) fell prey to SI Sopariya, while Prabhsimran Singh (9) was caught by Vishnu Solanki off A Sheth. Thereafter, Anmolpreet was joined by skipper Mandeep Singh (32 off 23). The duo took the total to 80 before the skipper was claimed by Pandya. At this crucial stage, Wadhera joined Anmolpreet, and the duo came up with a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Anmolpreet completed his 113 off 61, studded with 10 boundaries and six sixes, to lead the host to come near the 200-mark. He was playing in his natural rhythm but was caught short of a crease by Sheth. However, his departure didn’t affect Wadhera, as he continued to bash the Baroda bowlers. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten at 61 off 27, including six boundaries and four sixes. Sanvir Singh (4) was the other unbeaten batsman. The hosts scored 223/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

The final match underway at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Vicky

In reply, Baroda batters managed to post 203/7 in 20 overs. Opener JK Singh (4) was the first to go as in-form pacer Siddharth Kaul (the leading wicket taker of the tournament) claimed his first wicket of the match. The side, however, recovered from the early loss as NA Rathva and Abhimanyu Singh raised a 71-run partnership for the second wicket. The Punjab skipper initiated a tactical move and got success as Mayank Markande gave the hosts a much-needed breakthrough by claiming Rathva (47 off 22). The joy of claiming the second wicket was cut short for Punjab, as Abhimanyu and skipper Pandya stabled Baroda innings with an 88-run stand for the third wicket. Abhimanyu, who scored 61 off 42, shot a hat-trick of sixes in the 14th over. However, his journey was cut short by Arshdeep, who lured him off a short delivery to get him caught by Sanvir, standing in the deep third-man position. The left-arm pacer struck again for Punjab as he accounted for Pandya (45 off 32) to bring cheers for the hosts. Solanki (28 off 11, with three boundaries and two sixes) played a small cameo for the side before falling to Harpreet Brar. Arshdeep, thereafter, claimed Shivalik Sharma (0) and Bhanu Pania (1) to end all hopes for Baroda.

Rs 80 lakh reward for team: PCA It’s the most mesmerising moment for Punjab after winning the 1993 Ranji Trophy. This is the first time Punjab has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and I must give all credit to our players and coaches. It’s a proud moment for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). — Amarjit Singh, president, PCA It’s a great achievement for the state, and the PCA has decided to give a cash reward of Rs 80 lakh (equivalent to the BCCI prize money) to the players and support staff. — Dilsher Khanna, Honorary Secy, PCA

#Mohali