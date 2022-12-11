Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 10

The flyover on Chandigarh-Zirakpur border has become fully functional with both sides having been opened to traffic since Saturday evening. The formal inauguration of the flyover will be held later, said officials.

No respite from snarl-ups on Singhpura-Dera Bassi road There was a huge traffic jam from the Singhpura chowk to the railway overbridge near Dera Bassi on both sides of the road on Saturday evening. The traffic movement is hindered on the stretch due to the construction of two flyovers near the chowk. Work on the widening and recarpeting of the service lanes has not been completed yet, which leads to snarl-ups. Unfinished works Passage underneath

Sewage pits alongside service lanes not filled properly

Recarpeting of service roads

It is a major relief to road users who had been facing snarl-ups on this stretch for a long time. Although the movement of vehicles on the flyover remained smooth today, work is yet to be completed on the passage for trucks underneath. Also, work on dividers and berms on the flyover is incomplete. The recarpeting of service lanes still remains.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa said, “A meeting is scheduled with the Dera Bassi SDM for Monday, during which instructions will be issued to the officials concerned to complete work on the passage underneath the flyover and the service lanes as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, PWD officials said owing to the unavailability of raw material due to a ban on mining was the major reason for the delay in the completion of the project.