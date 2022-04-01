Smriti Irani to be in city tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will be in the city to take part in a zonal meet to facilitate Centre-state cooperation to achieve the goals set by the ministry here on Saturday.

The ministry has launched three new missions — Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya — to ensure the overall well-being and holistic development of women and children.

The ministry will hold the first zonal meet for consultations with Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP, J&K and Ladakh on guidelines revised under the new missions. —