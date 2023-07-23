Snag fixed, water supply restored at Purab Premium Apartments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 22

To check the status of water supply in Purab Premium Apartments, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today visited the project site.

The water supply to the project was disrupted for the past two-three days due to a technical snag, which now has been rectified. Gupta instructed a team of engineers to keep a regular check on equipment in use and also ordered to replace the obsolete machinery so that there was no repeat of such incidents in future and residents do not have to suffer. After surveying the project further, he directed the officials to plug all leakage points in the basement.

Gupta also inspected the water treatment plant (WTP) site at Sinhpur. He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to the residents of Mohali.

#Mohali