Snap Internet connection of 8 defaulting firms: Panchkula Mayor

Panchkula, November 24

The Municipal Corporation has decided to disconnect the internet connections of eight companies over rental dues.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the revenue realisation committee of the civic body held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal here today.

MC officials said the eight companies — Esto Broadband, One Fiber Internet, Focus Cell, Connect Broadband, Pace Connect, Speedo Go Fiver, Fastway cable and Airtel — had not deposited any payment with the civic body so far.

Further, officials said dues of Rs 15 crore were to be recovered from Reliance Jio and Airtel, adding that Rs 6.48 crore had been earned from mobile lines this year. Telesonic and BSNL have not deposited any amount for mobile lines and were asked to deposit the same.

It was informed that 328 mobile towers were installed in the city. While Rs 6.80 crore had been deposited for the 194 mobile towers, payment of the remaining 134 was pending. BSNL, Indus and ATS have not made any payment against their mobile towers.

Meanwhile, the MC had set a target of collecting Rs 25 crore as property tax in the financial year 2022-23, but could collect only Rs 6.19 crore so far.

Goyal said he had fixed a target of recovering Rs 5 crore as property tax by December 31. He also ordered sealing of government and private buildings defaulting on the payment of tax. He said tax to the tune of Rs 30 crore was to be recovered from 100 government and private institutions in the city. Councillors Suresh Verma, Sandeep Sohi, Sushil Garg, Jai Kaushik and Sonia Sood and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura were among those present in the meeting.

