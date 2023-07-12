Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

The road from the Housing Board light point to the transport area traffic lights was clogged with traffic as the alternative routes to Chandigarh from Panchkula through remained blocked due to rain-related issues.

The route from the Shastri Nagar light point towards Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) and from Kishangarh village towards Sukhna Lake were closed due to damaged causeways on the Sukhna choe.

Rohit Kumar, a commuter, said it took him around 45 minutes to cover about 4 km on the stretch.

"There was so much rush on this particular stretch that vehicles were moving at a snail's pace," he added.

Many commuters took a U-turn at the Kalagram light point and drove back to Panchkula.

Vijay, a resident of Panchkula, said he postponed his plans to visit Chandigarh after he came to know about the massive snarl-up.

