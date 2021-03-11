Snatcher arrested in Chandigarh, 2 cases solved

Chandigarh, May 18
A 27-year-old snatcher has been arrested by the operations cell of the UT police. The police claimed to have solved two snatching cases with the arrest of the suspect, an AC mechanic.
He has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias Sameer, a resident of Palsora village.
The police said on May 15, a motorcycle-borne miscreant had snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 41. The complainant, Neelam Sinha, had reported that she was in the market when a motorcyclist sped away after snatching her purse. The police were informed and a case was registered the at Sector 39 police station.
The police said the suspect was nabbed at a naka near Satsang Bhawan in Maloya. He had covered the number plate with a tape.
During the course of the investigation, the snatched purse and an Army canteen card was recovered from him.
The police said the suspect also revealed that he had snatched a phone in November last year. The mobile was recovered from him.
