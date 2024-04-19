Snatcher awarded six-month jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

A local court has sentenced an accused to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case.

The court pronounced the judgment after the accused, Nandan, pleaded guilty to the crime. Awarding the sentence, the court said the period of detention of the convict during investigation and trial of the case shall be set off towards substantive sentence awarded to him. The case was registered on January 4, 2017, on the complaint of Deep Parkash of Sector 52, who stated that someone snatched a phone from his brother and ran away.

