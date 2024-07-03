Snatcher flees with purse

Chandigarh: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a purse from a woman. Complainant Raj Kumar Madan, a Sector 34 resident, alleged that his purse containing Rs 5,000 cash, mobile phone and gold ring was snatched from his wife near their house. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyays Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS
Battery stolen from house
Chandigarh: The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing battery. Complainant Kulvir Singh, a resident of Sector 35, reported that inverter battery was stolen from his house. A case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyays Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
