Snatcher nabbed with six phones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Vahid Ali, 21, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, has been arrested for snatching mobile phones. Complainant Kamlesh Chander of Palsora had claimed two bike-borne youths had snatched his phone and Rs 5,000 in cash at Sector 54 on November 6. A case was registered. The suspect was later nabbed and six snatched phones seized. TNS

42-year-old held with 41-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The Crime Cell of UT police has arrested a 42-year-old man for possessing 41.25 gm heroin. According to the police, the suspect, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Bhago Majra in Mohali district, was arrested near Ram Darbar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Legal awareness at Mohali varsity

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA) organised a legal awareness programme at a private university in Mohali. Addressing law students, Arun Gupta, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, PSLSA, and Smriti Dhir, Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Member Secretary, PSLSA, made them aware of the concept of free legal aid as well as various legal services schemes initiated by the National Legal Services Authority as well as the state government for the benefit of less fortunate members of the society. TNS

Mizoram team reaches city

Chandigarh: Mizoram cricket team reached the city for the second match of the Cooch Behar Trophy against the hosts. The match will begin from November 12 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here. The team underwent net and field practice under coach Moinak Sengupta. Mizoram suffered an innings and 452-run defeat against Gujarat last week, while Chandigarh defeated Tripura by eight wickets.