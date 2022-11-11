Snatcher nabbed with six phones

Chandigarh: Vahid Ali, 21, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, has been arrested for snatching mobile phones. Complainant Kamlesh Chander of Palsora had claimed two bike-borne youths had snatched his phone and Rs 5,000 in cash at Sector 54 on November 6. A case was registered. The suspect was later nabbed and six snatched phones seized. TNS
42-year-old held with 41-gm heroin
Chandigarh: The Crime Cell of UT police has arrested a 42-year-old man for possessing 41.25 gm heroin. According to the police, the suspect, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Bhago Majra in Mohali district, was arrested near Ram Darbar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Legal awareness at Mohali varsity
Chandigarh: The Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PSLSA) organised a legal awareness programme at a private university in Mohali. Addressing law students, Arun Gupta, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, PSLSA, and Smriti Dhir, Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Member Secretary, PSLSA, made them aware of the concept of free legal aid as well as various legal services schemes initiated by the National Legal Services Authority as well as the state government for the benefit of less fortunate members of the society. TNS
Mizoram team reaches city
Chandigarh: Mizoram cricket team reached the city for the second match of the Cooch Behar Trophy against the hosts. The match will begin from November 12 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here. The team underwent net and field practice under coach Moinak Sengupta. Mizoram suffered an innings and 452-run defeat against Gujarat last week, while Chandigarh defeated Tripura by eight wickets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...