Snatchers make off with laptop, phone

Panchkula, April 6
A resident of Suncity Society, Sector 20, lost his laptop and phone to snatchers while he was walking his way home.
The complainant, Ashutosh, stated that he was walking his way home when two-three boys came on two two-wheelers and snatched his bag containing a laptop, mobile phone and various documents. They fled towards Tau Devi Lal park. The complainant failed to note down the registration numbers of the vehicles.
A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 14 police station.
