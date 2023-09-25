Snatchers on prowl in Zirakpur, another woman loses chain

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 24

In yet another snatching incident in the town, two unidentified bike-borne youths allegedly snatched the gold chain of a woman on the Lohgarh road.

The victim, Anjali, a nurse and a resident of Dashmesh Colony, was returning home from the VIP Road on a scooter along with her mother who was riding pillion when the miscreants started following her around 9:30 pm.

The duo riding a black scooter without registration plate struck when Anjali reached near a private school and snatched her gold chain from her neck and fled towards Patiala lights. The victim raised the alarm, but the passersby remained unmoved. Anjali tried to chase the miscreants, but in vain.

Sources said the police were scanning the CCTV footage of the area. They said the miscreants had been active in the area for the past few months and had already targeted several persons.

Earlier on Thursday, two photographers were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint by three unidentified youths barely 500 m from the spot. Victims Surjit and Rahul told the police that the accused snatched their cameras and equipment worth Rs 7 lakh near the Zirakpur main market around 2 am on Thursday.

They said they were returning from a marriage assignment on their motorcycle when they were chased by the trio and stopped on their way underneath a flyover. One of the accused pointed a pistol at the rider while another held the pillion rider at knifepoint, Surjit alleged.

