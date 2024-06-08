Snatchers strike near mall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 7,000 in cash from a man at the Industrial Area, Phase I. Complainant Bhulan Singh, a resident of Behlana village, stated that the incident took place near City Emporium mall. A case has been registered. The police have initiated an investigation into it. TNS

One arrested for stealing cables

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Mani Majra resident for theft. Complainant Sourabh Aggarwal alleged that Pardhuman Sharma stole a role of electricity wire from a plot at the Industrial Area, Phase II. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station and the suspect was arrested. TNS

MC foundation day

Chandigarh: The MC celebrated its foundation day at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here today. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar was the chief guest and Commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour at a cultural programme organised by the MC employees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.