Snatchers strike near mall

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 7,000 in cash from a man at the Industrial Area, Phase I. Complainant Bhulan Singh, a resident of Behlana village, stated that the incident took place near City Emporium mall. A case has been registered. The police have initiated an investigation into it. TNS
One arrested for stealing cables
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Mani Majra resident for theft. Complainant Sourabh Aggarwal alleged that Pardhuman Sharma stole a role of electricity wire from a plot at the Industrial Area, Phase II. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station and the suspect was arrested. TNS
MC foundation day
Chandigarh: The MC celebrated its foundation day at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here today. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar was the chief guest and Commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour at a cultural programme organised by the MC employees.
