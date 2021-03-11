Snatchers strike twice in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The city has reported two more incidents of snatching.

A resident of Sector 44 reported that a biker sped away after snatching her purse containing Rs 600, three ATM cards, documents and a mobile phone near her house.

The police said they were scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the snatcher.

Another snatching was reported near the Sector 36/341/42 chowk.

A resident of Hisar in Haryana reported that two scooter-borne persons snatched her gold chain and sped away. The police have registered cases against unknown persons.