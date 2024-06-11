Snatchers target 2 women

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 10

Two bike-borne youths snatched the purse of an elderly woman in Saini Vihar, Phase II, Baltana, yesterday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The victim, who was returning home from a satsang, fell on the road as the miscreants snatched her purse and sped away. She suffered injuries in the back and legs.

In another incident, two motorcycle-borne youths snatched the purse of an Uzbekistan national in Adarsh Nagar of Dera Bassi on Saturday morning. The woman said the purse contained $700 and Rs 5,000. She also sustained injuries as the miscreants snatched her purse.

