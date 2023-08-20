Snatchers target morning walker in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 19

Two bike-borne persons snatched a gold chain from a woman of Dasmesh Colony while she was returning home after a walk this morning.

Mamta Rani, the victim, stated that miscreants targeted her near the gate of the colony. A youth and a car driver chased the snatchers but they escaped as they were well aware of the streets.

She has lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police who have started investigating the matter.

