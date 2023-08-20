Snatchers target morning walker in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, August 19
Two bike-borne persons snatched a gold chain from a woman of Dasmesh Colony while she was returning home after a walk this morning.
Mamta Rani, the victim, stated that miscreants targeted her near the gate of the colony. A youth and a car driver chased the snatchers but they escaped as they were well aware of the streets.
She has lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police who have started investigating the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors