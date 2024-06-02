Snehalaya girls emerge rugby football champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Snehalaya (Team A) won the girls’ U-18 category final by logging a 5-0 win over Snehalaya (Team B) during the recently concluded Rugby Football State Championship at Panjab University.

Snehalaya Maloya won the boys’ U-18 final by defeating GGDSD Team 10-05. In the boys’ U-15 final, Rugby Club (I) won the title by defeating Ankur School 15-05.

The girls’ team of Rugby Club (I) defeated Rugby Club (II) 15-05 to win the final. In the men’ senior category, Saint Soldiers’ Club defeated Khalsa Club 17-07, while Dev Samaj Club ousted Saint Soldiers’ Club 22-05 to win the women’s title.

