Snehalaya girls emerge rugby football champs

Chandigarh, June 1
Snehalaya (Team A) won the girls’ U-18 category final by logging a 5-0 win over Snehalaya (Team B) during the recently concluded Rugby Football State Championship at Panjab University.
Snehalaya Maloya won the boys’ U-18 final by defeating GGDSD Team 10-05. In the boys’ U-15 final, Rugby Club (I) won the title by defeating Ankur School 15-05.
The girls’ team of Rugby Club (I) defeated Rugby Club (II) 15-05 to win the final. In the men’ senior category, Saint Soldiers’ Club defeated Khalsa Club 17-07, while Dev Samaj Club ousted Saint Soldiers’ Club 22-05 to win the women’s title.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...