Sociocultural practices affecting maternal, neonatal health in Mohali villages: PGI study

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

A comprehensive study conducted in rural areas of Mohali from December 2019 to March 2021 sheds light on the sociocultural beliefs surrounding perinatal and neonatal health. The research focused on women up to 3-month postpartum, aged over 18, and revealed significant influences on health practices within the community.

The study conducted by doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGIMER, highlighted instances where women, particularly influenced by family members, refrained from consuming certain foods due to cultural perceptions. Mothers-in-law, in particular, played a role in restricting food choices based on their beliefs about potential health impacts.

The study quoted a participant, “A few days ago, my sister-in-law cooked rice and offered me, but my mother-in-law stopped me from eating it as she said it was not good for my health and would directly affect the health of the baby.”

While some women adhered to traditional practices and dietary advice provided by elders, others exhibited a more contemporary approach, often influenced by social media. This dichotomy was evident in choices related to place of stay during pregnancy, dietary habits and post-delivery rituals.

Contrary to cultural beliefs, doctors expressed concerns over dietary restrictions imposed on postpartum and lactating women. Deprivation of essential nutrients during this crucial period could negatively impact a woman’s recovery and her ability to initiate breastfeeding. Additionally, questionable infant practices such as feeding babies honey and applying kajal (black soot) to their eyes were identified as causes for concern.

According to medical professionals, the introduction of honey to children under 1 year of age may lead to infant botulism, posing serious health risks. Similarly, the use of kajal, though rooted in cultural beliefs, has been associated with potential harm, including excessive lead storage in the body, affecting the brain and bone marrow.

The study underscores the necessity of bridging the gap between cultural practices and contemporary health guidelines. While respecting traditions is important, awareness and education are crucial to ensuring the well-being of both mothers and newborns.

