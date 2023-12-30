SoE students visit DAC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

To broaden the students’ horizons and provide them with a hands-on understanding of various professional fields, and help them achieve their goals, an exposure visit was organised for the students of Class XI of School of Eminence (SoE) from 3B-1 at District Administrative Complex (DAC), Mohali, today.

Deputy District Education Officer Angrej Singh, who was leading the students in this new endeavour, said as per the directions of Punjab Education Minister S Harjot Singh Bains, the Department of School Education is spearheading a series of exposure visits for students of SoE. As a part of the initiative, students have visited DAC, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Maharja Ranjit Institute for Preparation of Armed Forces, and IISER, in Mohali.

The students interacted with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain and were keen to know about her journey in the civil services, andmanaging personal and professional commitments and responsibilities together.

The DC exhorted the students to fix a goal and follow it passionately and offered them tips such as preparing a time table and following it consistently, and that the best time to study is early morning.

While apprising the students of the duties of district administrative officers, the DC said that they deal with regulatory powers as well as welfare services such as maintenance of law and order, besides ensuring health and educational services and infrastructure.

They visited the Sewa Kendra, and were informed about the process of citizen-oriented services delivery and home delivery of 43 services by dialing 1076, under the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwar’ initiative.

They also visited the SDM's office, ADC Rural Development and General offices and were educated about the working of the administrative offices.

