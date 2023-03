Softball Championship: Agra university log victory over Gujarat university

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Continuous rain halted matches of the All-India Inter-University Softball Championship for Women on the Panjab University campus grounds here today.

Meanwhile, Dr BRA University, Agra, recorded a (10-00) win over Gujarat Technological University, while APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University defeated ABVV-Bilaspur (21-20) today. Pandit Deen Dayal University, Sikar, ousted VTU Belgavi (12-00) and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, outplayed SGS University, Gandhinagar, (10-00). MLS University, Udaipur, also marched ahead by defeating Kuvempu University (10-00).

In the second match, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University defeated Madhav University, Rajasthan, by identical score of (10-00). Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, ousted Andhra University (10-00) and Savitribai Phule Pune University outplayed Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Patan (Gujarat), (11-00).

Guru Nanak Dev University eves won their second league match by defeating Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, (05-04) and Savitribai Phule Pune University ousted Chandigarh University (10-00). RTM Nagpur University also moved ahead by defeating Kannur University (16-01) and University of Rajasthan ousted Vikram University, Ujjain, (10-00). University of Kerala defeated BKNM University, Junagarh, (10-00) and KBC NM University, Jalgaon, easily defeated Paher University, Udaipur, (10-00).

Pandit RS University Raipur beat Nirwana University, Jaipur, (13-00) and Hem Chandra University, Durg, logged an easy (12-00) win over MSB Bharatpur. University of Mumbai defeated Manipur University, Canchipur, (10-00) and Kurukshetra University ousted KBC Jalgaon (03-01). Punjabi University, Patiala, also moved ahead by defeating MJP Rohilkhand University (10-00) and Kota University beat JRN Rajasthan Udaipur (10-03). Over 60 teams are participating in this championship.