Softball tourney: GMSSS-37 defeat Saupin's School 8-2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, registered an 8-2 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32, in a match of the boys’ U-14 interschool softball tournament.

GMSSS, Behlana, scored a 5-3 win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, while St Anne’s School, Sector 32, posted a stunning 16-2 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49.

In the last match, GMSSS, Sector 10, lads posted a 10-0 win over GMSSS, Sector 16. In the boys’ U-17 category, St Anne’s lads recorded a 12-2 win over GMSSS, Sector 38, and GMSSS, Sector 33, posted a 4-0 win over GMSSS, Sector 39.