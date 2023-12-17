Sohana hospital starts hi-tech surgeries

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 16

Sri Guru Harikrishan Sahib Hospital, Sohana, has launched world-class robotic surgeries at the facility. Cancer surgeries, general surgeries and urology surgeries are now possible at the hospital with precise techniques through fourth-generation robotics.

The ultra-modern robotic surgery institute was inaugurated by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh.

Bhai Davinder Singh Khalsa said the Sohana hospital would now perform complex surgeries with precise technology.

Gurmeet Singh, secretary of the Charitable Eye Hospital Trust, said the technology was a revolution in those complicated surgical procedures.

#Akal Takht #Cancer #Mohali #Sikhs