Sohana woos auto drivers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 11

SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana today drove an auto during his campaign to seek the support of auto drivers in the Mohali Assembly constituency.

Sohana, while addressing auto drivers, said if the SAD-BSP formed the government, he would end the problems faced by auto drivers. The auto drivers of Mohali also announced their full support to him.

He said Kulwant, who joined AAP and was given ticket the very next day, was not a common man but a special man, the richest candidate not only in Mohali but in the entire state. Kulwant did not even have time to meet the common man, he added. Sohana alleged that former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu made his brother the Mayor of Mohali and son the president of the District Youth Congress, which clearly indicated that he was concerned only about his family. —