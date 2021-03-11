Solar plant inaugurated at Model Jail Complex in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

To commemorate World Earth Day on the current year’s theme “Invest in our Planet”, another green energy initiative has been taken by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, UT.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of DGP Praveer Ranjan and Debendra Dalai, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, inaugurated a 350 kWp rooftop solar power plant at the Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, here today.

The solar plant has been installed in the outer parking area of the Model Jail at a cost of Rs. 1.78 crore. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), UT. This plant will generate minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17 per cent module efficiency.

Dharam Pal appreciated the efforts made by CREST in developing Chandigarh as a model solar city. He further applauded the efforts of CREST in its continuous endeavour in promoting solar energy to make Chandigarh a green city. He said necessary action should be initiated to tap all potential rooftops/other spaces available for SPV power projects on the jail premises so that the Model Jail, Chandigarh, becomes energy surplus in another three months.

#solar power