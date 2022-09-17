'Sold out' poster greets ticket-seekers at counter

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 16

Hundreds of disgruntled ticket-seekers today resorted to sloganeering at the PCA Stadium here after ticket counter windows did not open for hours and a ‘sold out’ poster greeted them at the counter gate this morning.

Members of the Australian cricket team at the Chandigarh airport on Friday. Tribune photo

Youngsters, college-goers and cricket fans from near and far-off places gathered outside the counter since morning and long queues were witnessed near the stadium.

The ticket-seekers were pinning hopes that they might get tickets despite the ‘sold out’ poster displayed at the counter, but had to return disappointed.

After waiting for hours, irate ticket-seekers lost their patience and resorted to sloganeering against the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) mismanagement.

“Thousands of youngsters are standing for hours outside the counter, but PCA officials do not bother to open extra counters. This is sheer harassment of cricket fans,” said Ravi Singh, a student from Kasganj in UP.

PCA officials have drawn flak ever since the sale of tickets began three days ago. After announcing the commencement of sale of tickets, there was no sale of tickets on Day 1 as it was withheld due to one-day mourning over Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Even after a huge rush and long queues on Day 2, ticket counters were not increased,” said Bhupesh Kalra, a Panchkula resident.

“Hundreds of teenage girls are standing in queues for hours under the sun and rain, but no official is ready to provide any information. They open and close ticket windows at their own will and do not consider it necessary to inform the waiting ticket-seekers,” said Anjali Sachdeva, a college-going student in Kharar.

Oz squad reaches town

The Australian squad reached Mohali for the first T20I match to be played here on September 20. The Indian team is scheduled to reach here on September 17. The host squad will also attend a practice session on the same day of its arrival here. Both teams will attend practice sessions till September 19.

Elaborate security arrangements