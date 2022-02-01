Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The UT Administration has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all religious places (temples, gurdwaras, mosques and churches) for solemnising marriages.

According to a notice issued by the Administration, before getting a marriage solemnised, it should be ensured that both the boy and the girl have attained the age of marriage. The religious places will not harass couples and force them to take consent of the parents for solemnising their marriage. Also, they will not charge a hefty amount from the couples. At least two witnesses (aged 18 and above) are required to attend the marriage solemnised by the religious places.

However, the religious places should obtain certain information of the couples and witnesses, including name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, residential address, mobile number, Aadhaar number (optional), nationality, religion and marital status at the time of solemnising the marriage.

A duly stamped and signed certificate from a religious institution by the priest who solemnises the marriage will be issued with complete details of the couple, signatures of the couple and witnesses and photograph of the couple (duly attested by the priest).

The record maintained by religious institutions should be available with the authorities to be produced as and when required by any court of law/administrative authorities or the Police Department for verification.

In case of violation of the SOP/instructions by any religious place, appropriate action will be taken.

