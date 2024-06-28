Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Chandigarh residents today had some respite from the June heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 35.1° Celsius.

According to the local unit of the India Meteorological Department, this is the lowest maximum temperature the city has experienced in June this season.

According to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature will range from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius over the next five days. The minimum temperature will be around 27° Celsius. The city is likely to experience light to moderate thundershowers from June 28 to 30, signalling the arrival of monsoon by month-end.

