Dr Sonia Kanwar appointed technical official for National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Dr Sonia Kanwar, joint secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, and IBA 2 Star referee/judge, has been nominated as a technical official for the upcoming 36th National Games to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 3 to 12.

She had officiated in several international and national-level championships. She has been working as an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26.

