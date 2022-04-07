Sons inspired Gurjit Singh to make it big in weightlifting

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 6

There are many stories where sportspersons get inspired from their parents and win laurels. But in this interesting story, 48-year-old Gurjit Singh was inspired by his two sons to start weightlifting and win medals for the country.

Last week, Gurjit was a happy man as his 15-year-old son, Paramveer Singh, a student of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, bagged gold in the IWLF Youth Junior and Senior National Weightlifting Championship in Bhubaneswar. Paramveer claimed the top position in the 102+kg category. His elder son, Gurkaran Singh (18), who participates in the 73kg category, is a two-time state winner and has been inducted in the Khelo India Academy.

While the two youngsters were honing their skills to make it big in the world of Indian weightlifting, Gurjit got inspired by them and started practising the sport. A former kabaddi player, Gurjit did his best to learn the basics and finally achieved what many could not imagine.

In a short span of three years, he won silver at the Master Asian Pacific Championship (2018) in Malaysia, gold at the Masters Commonwealth Championship (2019) in Australia and silver at the Masters World Cup (2019) in the US. He represented the nation in the 102+ and 107+ weight categories.

The trio practices under coach Karanveer Singh Buttar at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. “I started practising weightlifting at the age of 44 and quit at 46. I was inspired by my sons and decided to give it a try. In these three years, I overcame my health problems. I had decided to show my children that nothing is impossible. I also wanted to feel the problems faced by weightlifters, so that I can share the solutions with my sons. I wish to see them win more laurels and play for the nation,” said Gurjit.

Meanwhile, his younger son dedicated the gold medal to his father. “My first national gold medal is dedicated to my father. There was a time when he used to practise with me and was my competitor. He is a live example of courage for me,” said Paramveer.

“The trio has inspired many other weightlifters. Both Paramveer and Gurkaran are working hard to make their dream come true,” said Buttar.