Soon, Banur, Majri, Zirakpur to get sub-tehsil buildings

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

Reviewing the progress of infrastructure upgrade of the Revenue offices in the district, DC Aashika Jain directed the officials concerned to expedite the procedural formalities to start the work soon.

The DC said besides the new buildings of sub-tehsil buildings of Banur, Majri and Zirakpur, the renovation of the SDM office at Dera Bassi was also on the cards.

“We have got a grant of Rs 3 crore for the building at Banur and Rs 50 lakh each for Majri and Zirakpur. The revenue officers have been asked to complete the formalities of transfer of land in the name of the Revenue Department to start the work without further delay.” DC Jain said.

She added: “The repair and maintenance works of the Dera Bassi SDM office have been pegged at Rs 90.17 lakh.” Executive Engineer, Patiala Provincial Division, Manpreet Singh Dua, apprised the DC about the preparation of DNIT before floating the tender.

Jain also took stock of the proposals for construction of work station at Mohali, installation of compactors at the District Record Room and provision of basic amenities at work stations. She asked ADC (G) Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke and ADC (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann to monitor the progress closely to start the work without further delay.

