Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

Ambala, September 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Civil Enclave, a civil airport, at Ambala Cantonment on October 15.

Giving this information, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said under UDAN, a regional connectivity scheme, 20 acres had now been registered in the GLR (General Land Register) records in the name of “Civil Enclave”.

He said, “Earlier, the land was registered in the name of ‘Military Dairy Farm’. The land has now become available through the Airport Authority of India for establishing Civil Enclave under the UDAN scheme.”

The minister said the process for construction of Civil Enclave adjacent to Ambala Air Force Station would start soon and technical bids for the renovation of an existing building at a cost of Rs 16 crore had been opened. Three firms showed interest in the project, he added.

Bookings, security checks and other formalities will be completed at the temporary terminal. From there, the passengers will be taken to the Air Force Station in a bus. Later, they will board the plane. The runway of the Air Force will be used for the project.

The minister said efforts were also being made to get the Air Force Station road four-laned from Capital Chowk to the National Highway. In this regard, correspondence was being done with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

