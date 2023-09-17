Soon, GMADA to repair parks in 8 blocks of Aerocity

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 16
GMADA will soon undertake special repair of parks of blocks A, B, C, D, E, G, I, and J in Aerocity. The work of strengthening of ‘essential’ roads of IT City will be undertaken later.
“The tendering process has begun and the actual work is expected to start by November end,” said an official.
GMADA officials said the 200-ft PR-7 road was being upgraded from junction 73-74 up to NH-5 (old NH-21), the Chandigarh-Kharar road. The construction of remaining portion of 100-ft road (HR3) from Eco City, Phase 1, to PR-6 road in New Chandigarh would also be undertaken in the next few months.
Meanwhile, the tenders for the repair work of damaged wall of H-Block, Aerocity, were closed today. The recent floods in Mohali district caused a widespread damage to roads, boundary walls and parks. “The H-Block boundary wall and internal roads suffered extensive damage during the July 9-10 rains,” said the GMADA Divisional Engineer (C-1).
