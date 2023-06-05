Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Promising “360 degree solution” to residents’ problems and bridge the communication gap between the police and public, the UT police will launch its “Samavesh” programme next month.

Under this scheme, sector committees will be formed to resolve public issues. In case the complaints are not resolved by these committees, these will be taken up by area committees. The committees will comprise members of area resident welfare associations (RWAs) and police officials.

This was shared by UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during an interaction with members of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).

Under the plan, monthly meetings will be held with area RWAs, where problems of local residents will be taken up and resolved. The minutes of the meetings will be recorded. Matters pertaining to the UT Administration or the municipal corporation will be escalated to relevant authorities.

“Under the Samavesh scheme, there will be 360 degree solution to the problems. It is hoped it will reduce the communication gap between the police and public,” stated the SSP.

The police will be dedicated to carrying out verification in the area. They will visit senior citizens’ houses for servant verification. Beat policing and community policing would also be strengthened under “Samavesh”.

Under the programme, the Citizen Services Centre (CSC), to come up at several police stations, will be linked to the Atal Sehbhagita Kendra of the Chandigarh Police. All non-crime police services, including address verification, passport verification, character verification, tenant/PG verification, etc, will be provided at these facilities.

Meanwhile, the city police have added 10 more PCR vehicles and 16 bikes to augment night patrol. All vehicles have been fitted with the GPS and their movement is being tracked from the control room.

“These measures have resulted in three to four minutes of PCR arrival time once a call is made on distress number ‘112’. Following objections by residents, use of sirens or hooters on PCR vehicles has been restricted to the evening hours,” said the SSP.

“We have increased presence in city markets and are putting up nakas in the evening hours. Due to this, incidents of snatching, often committed using fake registration number plates, have gone down. Foot patrols are being conducted inside parks and PCR vehicles have been deployed outside to curb snatchings,” she said.

CCTVs at entry, exit points on cards

Agreeing to CRAWFED members’ request to put up CCTV cameras at entry and exit points of all sectors, the SSP said the matter would be taken up with the UT Administration. “Besides, entry and exit points in sectors, main crossings in sectors should also have CCTV cameras. The security system will be of big help for police and will ensure deterrence,” she added.

New patrol vehicles added to fleet

10 PCR vehicles and 16 bikes have been added to UT police fleet to augment night patrol

All vehicles are fitted with the GPS and their movement is tracked from control room

After objections by residents, use of sirens/hooters by PCR vehicles has been restricted to evening hours

‘Samavesh’ initiative from July: SSP