Soon, surveillance, traffic management system in Mohali

Mohali, July 4

Rolling out the installation of city surveillance and traffic management systems in the city at various places on Thursday, MLA Kulwant Singh said the project aims to curb traffic violations, hooliganism and illegal activities by monitoring 18 busy junctions in the city.

The MLA said the Rs 17.70 crore project is set to be completed within three months. He said it would cover 18 locations on city roads with over 400 cameras, besides two speed detectors on Airport Road. He said the central command and control room being set up on the top floor of the Sohana police station would monitor the feed of four types of camera - 63 red light violation detection, 216 automatic number plate recognition, 22 pan, tilt and zoom cameras, and 104 bullet cameras, along with two speed detectors.

The project was launched under the supervision of Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan. He said the city surveillance and traffic management system would curb habitual traffic violators as they could simply cancel their licenses as all the violation records would now be available online. He said this system would also introduce an e-challan and a virtual court by providing a payment gateway.

DC Aashika Jain said the aim of the initiative is not just to challan traffic violators, adding that the installation of these cameras would make the job of the traffic police efficient.

