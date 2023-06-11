Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 10

Soon, passengers will be able to track long-route buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). The UT Transport Department has started the process for the implementation of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) for the long-route buses.

With the implementation of the ITS, passengers will be able to access a number of technology-based features, such as live bus tracking, and can plan their journey through a mobile app. The buses will be equipped with various security measures, including CCTV cameras and panic buttons. At present, the CTU buses operating on the tricity routes have been integrated with the ITS for the ease and safety of passengers.

Commuters in the city are able to get real-time information on the movement of buses and the timings of their arrival and departure. As many as 358 CTU buses running on 59 routes in the tricity have been covered under the project since August 2021.

A state-of-the-art command and control centre to monitor the city bus operations in real-time under the ITS has been constructed at the ISBT-43.

Under the ITS, commuters are able to live-track buses en route. The expected time of arrival/departure is displayed at terminals, bus queue shelters and at commuters’ locations through a mobile app/web. Commuters can also use a journey planner through the mobile app, which also displays the bus route as well as schedule.

A grievance redress management system is inbuilt in the app and live feed of the in-bus CCTV cameras for improving the safety of commuters is also part of the ITS.

Also, passengers will soon be able to use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on CTU buses plying in the tricity to pay for ticket on board a bus.

Pradhuman Singh, Director Transport, UT, said the department had started the process to hire a project management consultant for the implementation of the ITS on long-route buses and the NCMC on the tricity buses. The total cost of the project would be Rs 4.95 crore and it would be implemented within this year, he added.

Soon, pay through NCMC 0n tricity buses

Passengers will soon be able to use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on CTU buses plying in the tricity. Once implemented, the passengers will be able to use the card not only to pay for the ticket on board a bus but also to pay parking charges and retail shopping bills on e-commerce websites.

State-of-the-art features