Sophisticated Analytical facility

The Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Panjab University, livestreamed the landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikrma lander, drawing over 100 students, researchers, faculty, and staff in a shared moment of pride and enthusiasm. The event was also attended by university Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig. The atmosphere was punctuated by the distribution of sweets, encapsulating the joy of the achievement and the institution's role in inspiring the next generation of scientists and researchers. The event provided a platform for participants to connect, share their passion for space exploration, and celebrate the remarkable strides being made in the field.

Govt College, Sector 46

The NSS wing of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, celebrated "Meri Maati, Mera Desh" campaign. A series of events, including a poster making competition and patriotic song competition, were organised. Students of different streams participated in both competitions.

Dev Samaj College, sector 45

Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, held the inaugural function for the new academic session 2023-24. Nirmal Singh Dhillon, chairman, Dev Samaj Managing Committee, presided over along with Dr Agnese Dhillon, secretary. Students were made aware of various clubs and societies of the college.

NMIMS, Chandigarh

Yashmit Chawla, an enterprising third-year BBA student specialising in finance at NMIMS, Chandigarh, received commendation for his role in organising a "Delight in Diversity" Festival in Bulgaria. This event marked the culmination of a transformative three-week student boot camp funded by Erasmus+ programme under HARMONY project.

University Institute of Engineering

The biotechnology branch of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a mentoring session under the IIC activity module. Himanshu Lather, scientist, Eurofins, Philadelphia, was the speaker. He is an alumni of the biotechnology branch, UIET. The session provided the students with insight into his career journey.

School of Communication Studies

School of Communication Studies started a week-long orientation with an industry lecture delivered by Jyoti Kamal, Managing Editor, News18. Dr Bhavneet Bhatti, chairperson, SCS, shared it was important for students to shed inhibitions. Jasmeet Kaur Shaan, a wellness coach and entrepreneur, was the key speaker, followed by a second session by Nisha Luthra, director, Performing Arts Society India & Kala-Kshetra.

