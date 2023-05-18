Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Southern sectors are at the receiving end of the overhanging cable menace that continues to dog city residents despite a recent drive by the Municipal Corporation against erring companies.

In some sectors, telecom service providers have failed to lay cables underground owing to issues in implementation. Due to lack of action against erring agencies, webs of cables have become a source of nuisance for residents.

“Tree branches have fallen off due to tying of cables and wires. Low-lying cables pose a threat as passersby may get entangled. The MC should deal strictly with those not laying cables underground,” says Avtar Singh, a member of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of a Sector 50 housing society.

Cables nailed to a tree in Sec 17. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Sameer Chaku, executive member of the RWA (3BHK flats), Sector 63, says: “There is sheer mismanagement on part of the MC. A telecom company recently dug up a section to lay underground cables in our society but left it open. Since the dug-up portion was not filled, we didn’t let them lay more cables in other areas. The agency then put up overhead cables from the Mohali side.”

“Southern areas are the worst hit. The MC should ensure regular inspections for adherence,” he says, adding webs of overhead cables can be spotted in almost all areas of the city.

MC officials say they have removed all illegal wires once. Several operators sought permissions to start laying wires underground, which were granted. In the process, the MC earned Rs 18 crore in revenue. The MC will start removing illegal overhead wires that have come up again, they say.

The civic body had started removing illegally laid cables in different parts of the city from November 1 last year after the three-month deadline given to the firms to seek the permission for laying of underground wires got over. There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables.

After the MC action, different telecom and Internet service providers rushed to seek permission. Some started laying cables underground, while others put wires back up soon after these were disconnected by the MC. However, the corporation has not bothered to initiate follow-up action against the firms that have resorted to the illegal practice.

No follow-up action taken by authorities

Human Rights panel seeks report

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a report from the UT MC over illegal overhead cables in the city. Quoting the report, the PSHRC said: “MC recently carried out a drive to remove illegal overhead and low-lying cables across Chandigarh, but these can be seen in Sectors 29, 30, 20, 21, 22, 37, 38, 38 (West), 44 and 46.” PSHRC Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and Member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, has asked the authorities concerned to submit a report on or before the next date of hearing. TNS