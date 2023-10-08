Sparsh Sharma bags medal in kickboxing

Sparsh Sharma, a Class VII student of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, won a gold medal in the National Kickboxing Championship organised by the National Kickboxing Federation, Dehradun. The championship was held from October 1 to 4. As many as 1,200 players from 28 states participated in the competition. Other players from Chandigarh who won medals were Abhijashan (gold), Jaspreet (silver), Sarthak Tyagi (silver), Gurupratap Brar (bronze) and Mayank (bronze). Chandigarh Kickboxing Association president Vikul Bansal congratulated the winners and lauded Chandigarh kickboxing team coaches Rajni and Vikrant Kherwal for their efforts.

DPS hosts environmental fest

Delhi Public School Chandigarh, hosted the annual inter-DPS environment festival, “El Entorno”, on October 6 and 7 under the aegis of The DPS Society. More than 300 students from 18 Delhi Public Schools across the country competed against each other in multiple, highly challenging, online and onsite events wherein DPS Noida won the overall trophy. Mrs Shailender Kaur, IFS, Director Horticulture, inaugurated the two day festival. On the second day, Mr Saurabh Gupta, IFS, Additional PCCF (Development), Dept of Forest and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab and Ms Bhavna Garg, IAS, Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary) UIDAI, were the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour, respectively.