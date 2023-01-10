Speaker directs Haryana Pollution Control Board to probe matter related to firm manufacturing PCBs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 9

The regional officer of the Haryana Pollution Control Board (HPCB) has been directed to investigate the matter regarding Shree Shyam Enterprise, a company manufacturing printed ciruit boards (PCBs).

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta issued the directions while holding a Janta Darbar in Panchkula on Monday. The representatives of the company had stated that though the firm was following all rules and regulation, orders had been issued by the board to close the unit. They said the unit was lying closed since last two days. Gupta directed board officials telephonically that after investigating the matter, company be allowed to open as soon as possible so that it could resume its work smoothly.

Similar order was issued to the board after the owner of Vaishno Dhaba, Sector 16, informed Gupta that though he had installed an effluent treatment plant at his eatery, the board had imposed a fine of Rs 3.85 lakh on him. Gupta instructed the HPCB regional officer to investigate the matter properly and penalise only on those, who violate rules.

A woman resident of Sector 2 complained to Gupta that she had been attending to her father while living in his house for a long time. After father’s death, her brother came back from the USA and started beating and abusing her, she said. Now, her brother had thrown her belongings out of the house, the woman said.

After hearing woman’s grievance, Gupta instructed the Police Commissioner on telephone to take action on her complaint.

Residents of Jalauli village informed Gupta that the construction work boundary wall and laying tiles outside the community centre in their village had not been completed. Gupta instructed official concerned to get the work completed and submit the report to him within seven days. He also instructed urban local body officials to remove the high tension wire passing over plots of 100 yards each in Khatauli village on priority basis.

