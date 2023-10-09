Speaker flags off rally for plastic-free Panchkula

Panchkula, October 8

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta flagged off a plastic-free Panchkula rally, organised by the Tricity Eco Warriors at Suncity Parikrama in Sector 20 here today.

Gupta said ATM-like vending machines would be installed in mandis and other public places to provide cloth bags to people at a nominal cost of Rs 10. He said he would give Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund to the civic body for the implementation of the project.

He lauded Pooja Agarwal and Anuj Agarwal, founders of Tricity Eco Warriors, for organising the rally, adding that it had started stores across the city where cloth bags were being provided to people at a cost of Rs 10 each on a refundable basis. Once a bag was returned by the customer, he got a refund of Rs 10. The provided an alternative to polythene to the people at no cost. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present.

The rally witnessed participation of 17 NGOs and schools, besides a large number of local residents.

A nukad natak was presented by students of Gurukul School and Solitaire International School on the ill-effects of using polythene. — TNS

