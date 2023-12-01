Speaker flags off 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 30

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta launched “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad” from Bunga village in Khand Barwala today.

In a programme organised at the Government Senior Secondary School in Bunga village, Gupta flagged off the “Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jansamvad” LED van. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, Chandigarh Travel In-charge Ashok Malviya and Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address was also broadcast on the occasion, which was heard and watched by the dignitaries as well as the villagers. Gupta said this was not an LED van but a development chariot, which showcases progress made by the central and state governments so far.

Earlier, Gupta presented a gas stove and LPG cylinder to the beneficiary, Anju, under the Ujjwala scheme. Apart from this, he gave a pension certificate to a beneficiary under the Old Age Samman Allowance.

The Yatra will reach the community centre at Tibbi village in Khand Barwala and the government senior secondary school in Rattewala by the evening of December 1. CMO Dr Mukta Kumar, CEO Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh, DDPO Rajan Singla, BDPO Vishal Parashar, Sarpanch of village Banga Kavita Rani and BJP district president Ajay Sharma were present on the occasion.

