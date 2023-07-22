Speaker hears out residents, orders action on the spot

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 21

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta conducted a Janata Darbar at PWD Rest House in Sector 1 here. He listened to 117 collective and individual complaints and grievances raised by residents of his constituency.

The event, which lasted for about four hours, saw Gupta giving necessary directions to the authorities concerned for prompt resolution of issues raised by residents.

He said he would personally follow up on the matters and review the status of complaints in the subsequent Janata Darbar to be held after one month.

During interactions, Gupta encouraged those affected by the recent floods to submit details of their losses at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Gupta took immediate action on a complaint by a resident of Matanwala village regarding the uprooting of an electricity pole causing danger to people. He directed the authorities concerned to take necessary action against the SDO concerned. Additionally, he aaddressed complaints related to family identity cards and instructed officials to resolve them promptly.

On a complaint about commercial activities taking place in a parking lot in Mansa Devi Complex, the MLA emphasised that those spaces cannot be used for commercial purposes without permission. He directed the police, the Municipal Corporation and the Haryana Urban Development Authority to ensure compliance with the norms in this regard.

Responding to a complaint about the non-issuance of a caste certificate to a resident of Billa village, the Speaker directed the department concerned to issue it within two days.

Addressing concerns about the connection of a hotel’s sewerage line with the domestic line in Sector 10, Gupta instructed HSVP officials to verify whether the hotels had installed the necessary ETP to prevent any inconvenience.

Regarding the deteriorating condition of the Senior Citizen Club building in Sector 25, he directed MC officials to assess the structure and ensure its repair within three months.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula