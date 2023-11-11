Speaker inaugurates LED streetlight project in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the project of replacement of the conventional streetlights with energy efficient LED lights on the dividing road of Sector 8 and 5 here today.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta were present during the launch of the project.

Gupta said, “The MC will install 16,831 LED lights on A and B roads of Panchkula in three months. The conventional streetlights will be replaced with LED streetlights and LED floodlights of 20 watt to 200 watt. After the replacement, the expenditure incurred by the MC on electricity bills of these lights will be reduced to 50 per cent. This amount will be utilised in other development works.”

He said the LED lights that will be installed include 655 floodlights of 200 watt, 100 of 150 watt, 795 of 120 watt, 1,381 streetlights of 120 watt, 1,200 streetlights of 90 watt, 1,500 lights of 60 or 72 watt, 4,080 lights of 45 watt, 6,120 streetlights of 36 watt and 1,000 streetlights of 20 watt.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, Superintendent Engineer Vijay Goyal, Executive Engineer Pramod Kumar, SDO Ajay Gautam, BJP district vice president Umesh Sood, and councillors were also present on the occasion.

