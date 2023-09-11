Speaker lauds paintings of special kid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta here today visited a painting exhibition organised by the Lalit Kala Academy for disabled child Abhishek Gupta. Thirty-eight paintings of Abhishek were on display on the occasion.

Gupta, while appreciating the talent of Abhishek, said the child had set an example for society through these paintings. Despite his handicap, Abhishek had strived to improve his talent. Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Abhishek was a source of inspiration to those children who felt shattered due to their physical ailments, adding that if courage was true and guidance right, a person could reach any height.

On the occasion, former Panchkula DC Vivek Atre, Lalit Kala Akademi president Vinod Malhotra and PGI psychiatrist Devashish Basu were present—

#Panchkula