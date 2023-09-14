Speaker launches ‘Ayushman Bhava’ drive in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 13

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today launched the “Ayushman Bhava” campaign in the district, during a programme organised at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here.

The campaign, which will be held from September 17 to December 31, aims at providing access to health services in every village and town of the district.

The Speaker said during the campaign, Ayushman cards would be distributed among remaining beneficiaries under Ayushman Aapke Dwar 3.0. Apart from this, weekly health fairs would be organised at health and wellness centres in which people would be made aware of health-related services.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, gram sabhas would be organised in rural areas to increase people’s awareness about Ayushman card, ABHA ID, sickle cell disease, vaccination, identification of TB patients, etc.

Besides, cleanliness campaigns, organ donation pledge campaigns and blood donation camps would also be organised in the district.

The local legislator said during the tenure of the present government, unprecedented work had been done in the field of health in Panchkula, adding that it was a matter of pride for the residents that a medical college was going to be started here soon.

In the first phase, the college would be started at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. Thirty acres had been allotted by the Haryana Urban Development Authority in Sector 32 for the permanent campus of the medical college and the cost of the construction of the building would be borne by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran.

