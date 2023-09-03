Speaker lays stone for repair of two roads in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 2

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today laid the foundation stone for the restoration work of the roads from Moginand to Naggal and Bhareli to Sangrana.

An amount of about Rs 1.70 crore will be spent on these roads, stretching around 3.35 km.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said the work on the road from Bhareli to Sangrarana would be completed in about two months. He said the Chief Minister had given an amount of Rs 25 crore to the MLAs of all Assembly constituencies of the state for the construction and renovation of roads.

The Haryana Speaker said the roads in the district had been identified and renovation work started. He added that the renovation work on the Dera Bassi-Barwala road had begun.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula