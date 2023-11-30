Speaker to launch Bharat Sankalp Yatra in district today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 29

Haryana is all set to kick-start the Bharat Sankalp Yatra in all its districts tomorrow.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will launch the yatra from Government Senior Secondary School at Bunga village in Khand Barwala at 10 am tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address will be broadcast on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said the purpose of the yatra is to make people aware of the various welfare schemes of the Centre and the Haryana Government so that the benefits of these schemes reach the public.

He said people would be informed about the various welfare schemes through LED vans. This would cover two villages every day. In this way, the yatra would cover every village and ward of the district by January.

Giving information about the outline of the next 10 days of the yatra, Sarwan said the yatra would reach Government Primary School at Asrewali village in the evening.

The DC said painting and drawing competitions and seminars on various themes would be organised in schools and colleges every day during the yatra and the winners would be honoured.

Sarwan said problems of eligible beneficiaries would be resolved during the yatra. Stalls would be set up by departments concerned at the respective villages and wards. Work on making new cards along with rectifying errors in Aadhaar cards, family identity cards, ration cards, Chirayu/Ayushman cards, property IDs etc. would be carried out there.

To create awareness on welfare schemes

The purpose of the yatra is to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the Centre and the Haryana Government among people and to make the benefits of these schemes reach the general public.

#Bharat #Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula