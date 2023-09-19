Speaker visits martyr's family

Panchkula, September 18
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today visited the residence of Col Manpreet Singh, who laid down his life for the country in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
Gupta spoke to Manjit Kaur, the martyr’s widow, and extended his condolences to her in this hour of grief. He said Col Manpreet Singh had a passion to serve the country and that was why he was awarded the Sena Medal in 2022.
He said, “The country is safe because of these brave people and we salute them for their valour and commitment towards the nation.”
