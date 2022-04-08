Special camp for divyangs marks World Health Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The UT Chapter of the Special Olympics Bharat organised a health camp for the divyang at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) to commemorate World Health Day.

Neelu Sarin, area director, Special Olympics Bharat, said more than 200 special athletes from six special schools of Chandigarh and Panchkula participated in this event which was jointly organised by the Special Olympics Bharat, UT Chapter, and the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID).

She said 18 dentists carried out a dental check-up of the athletes and their physical activities and fitness levels were also examined as per the Special Olympics FIT-5 module. Dieticians discussed food habits with the athletes.